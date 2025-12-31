Shoplifter banned from city centre
A 61-year-old shoplifter who repeatedly targeted shops in Bristol city centre has been banned from entering Broadmead.
Rosa Kovacs, of Easton, was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on Christmas Eve after admitting to stealing candles and beauty products from two shops earlier in December.
The five-year order forbids her from entering the Broadmead area of Bristol and any breach could result in a prison sentence.
Kovacs was arrested by neighbourhood officers on Tuesday 23 December after the thefts which took place on 6 and 9 December.
At Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 December, she pleaded guilty to both offences and was handed the CBO, ordered to pay £240 in compensation, and complete rehabilitation activity.
Neighbourhood Sergeant Sean Underwood said: “This Criminal Behaviour Order sends a clear message that persistent offending will not be tolerated.
“By banning this individual from Broadmead for the next five years, we’re protecting local businesses and creating a safer environment for shoppers.
“Our team will continue working closely with retailers and partners to tackle shoplifting and keep our city centre secure.”
Acting Neighbourhood Sergeant Al-nashir Bandali said: “Securing a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order following conviction is a positive step in tackling shop theft and anti-social behaviour in Bristol.
“This sends a clear message that retail crime will not be tolerated. The order helps prevent further offending, protect local businesses, and keep our high streets safe.”
Officers work closely with retailers and business groups and continue to urge businesses and the public to report incidents to us so that action can be taken.
Information from the public is vital in allowing strong cases to be put before the courts.
If you’ve witnessed a crime, please report it to us. If a crime is ongoing, always call 999. Otherwise, either call 101 or report it online at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/.