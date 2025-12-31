Shoplifter banned from city centre

A 61-year-old shoplifter who repeatedly targeted shops in Bristol city centre has been banned from entering Broadmead.

Rosa Kovacs, of Easton, was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on Christmas Eve after admitting to stealing candles and beauty products from two shops earlier in December.

The five-year order forbids her from entering the Broadmead area of Bristol and any breach could result in a prison sentence.

Kovacs was arrested by neighbourhood officers on Tuesday 23 December after the thefts which took place on 6 and 9 December.

At Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 December, she pleaded guilty to both offences and was handed the CBO, ordered to pay £240 in compensation, and complete rehabilitation activity.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Sean Underwood said: “This Criminal Behaviour Order sends a clear message that persistent offending will not be tolerated. “By banning this individual from Broadmead for the next five years, we’re protecting local businesses and creating a safer environment for shoppers. “Our team will continue working closely with retailers and partners to tackle shoplifting and keep our city centre secure.”