Six arrested during rural crime day of action

Six people have been arrested as part of a cross-border rural crime operation.

Three people, aged 28, 35 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal, and a 28-year-old and two 31-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of theft.

The arrests follow a number of co-ordinated warrants carried out in both the Avon and Somerset and Gwent areas this morning (Thursday 18 December).

The PACE Act warrants are part of a wider investigation into a number of rural thefts in Avon and Somerset, Wiltshire, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall, and the South Wales and Gwent areas.

Somerset Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Rose Green said: “We have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of plant, vehicle and machinery equipment being stolen across our force areas, which has devastated our rural communities.

“These arrests are a significant step in the right direction following months of sorrow for our communities, especially farmers whose day-to-day lives are significantly impacted by thefts of this nature, both emotionally and financially.

“We have been proactive in attending meetings with the rural community and will continue these efforts, but I hope these recent arrests act as reassurance to those residents that we do take rural crime seriously and we will proactively target suspected organised crime groups who seek to benefit from other’s misfortune.”

Senior Investigating Officer, DI Richard Grierson, said: “This has been a long-running investigation where we have worked collaboratively with a number of different police forces and organisations.

“In excess of 50 officers from across Avon and Somerset, Dorset, South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) and Gwent were involved in the action carried out today.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”