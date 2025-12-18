Somerset drug supplier handed extra jail time

A Taunton man who is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for conspiracy to supply cocaine has had his sentence extended after pleading guilty to committing the same offence while released under investigation.

William Free, 30, formerly of Bossington Drive, Taunton, was sentenced to an additional six years, to run consecutively, when he appeared at Taunton Crown Court yesterday (17 December).

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs, namely cocaine, ketamine and cannabis, following an investigation led by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU).

Free was the ringleader of an organised crime group involved in supplying multi-kilo amounts of drugs throughout the South West. He came to the attention of SWROCU officers in March 2022 due to his association with Anthony Cunningham, 32, from Birmingham.

Cunningham couriered cocaine, ketamine and cannabis into the region from the Midlands and is currently serving five-and-a-half years for a connected SWROCU investigation. In May this year he was handed a nine-month additional sentence for his part in this drugs conspiracy working for Free.

On one occasion, Free was seen in Taunton removing a large heavy holdall from the boot of his car and walking towards the boot of a car driven by Cunningham where he unloaded two large black refuse sacks.

Shortly after the exchange and on his way back to the Midlands, Cunningham’s car was stopped on the M5 in South Gloucestershire by police and the bags, which had been put there by Free, were found to contain £264,625 in cash. A further £39,855 was found behind the driver’s seat.

Later the same year, officers were able to track the movements of Free and his associates who were sourcing cannabis from an organised crime group from Essex.

Evidence from Free’s phone showed that between March and December 2022 he conspired to supply approximately 58kg of cocaine, 53kg of cannabis and 45kg of ketamine and transferred around £1.6 million in cash.

Three of his associates had previously appeared at Taunton Crown Court on 3 October this year:

Stuart Davey, 44, of Wellesley Street, Taunton, was sentenced to three years and nine months

Wayne Smith, 36, of Guinea Close, North Petherton, received 18 months suspended for two years, 100 hours community service, and a nine-month rehabilitation requirement.

Kataldo Mulaj, 33, of Havering, Romford, was handed a Community Order and 200 hours unpaid work

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Smith from SWROCU said: “William Free played a leading role in this conspiracy sourcing wholesale quantities of cocaine and ketamine from an organised crime group in the Midlands and cannabis from another organised crime group based in Essex. “We are committed to tackling and disrupting serious criminals like Free who are intent on supplying drugs to dealers based in the South West which are ultimately headed for our streets and our communities causing untold harm.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing within their communities can contact their local force online or via 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers, completely anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org