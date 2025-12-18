Witness appeal after Bradley Stoke collision

We’re appealing for witnesses after a serious collision between a bicycle and a car in Bradley Stoke earlier this month.

It happened at about 8pm on Thursday 4 December, at the Brook Way Roundabout, and involved a black Mercedes CLA 220.

The cyclist, a teenage boy, sustained a broken arm and other leg injuries which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged home to continue his recovery.

Officers investigating the collision have spoken with the driver of the car and are now appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage of the collision or anyone else who witnessed the incident to come forward.

If you can help, please call 101 and use the refence number 5225341149.