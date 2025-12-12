Witness appeal after Bristol collision

We’re appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a motorbike on Hartcliffe Way in Bristol earlier this week.

It happened at 4.30pm on Wednesday 10 December and involved a silver Ford Fiesta and a black Harley Davidson.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The car driver was uninjured.

As part of our investigation, we’re now urging anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam footage of it and the moments leading up to it to come forward.

If you can help, call 101 using reference number 5225347062.