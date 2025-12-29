Witness appeal after burglaries

We’re appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage to come forward after two burglaries in Castle Cary earlier this month.

At about 1.45am on Monday 15 December, entry was forced to a property in Coombe Close before the offenders left the area. A quantity of cash was stolen.

The following day (16 December), at about 5pm, three males forced entry to a property in Victoria Road before leaving in the direction of Station Road a short while later having taken a quantity of cash. They are described as white, and were all believed to be aged in their late teens or early 20s.

Officers are investigating the incidents and have been carrying out enquiries in the area.

If you have any footage or information that could help, please call 101 using reference number 5225351953 for the Coombe Close incident or 5225353271 for the Victoria Road incident.