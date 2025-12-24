Witness appeal after burglary

Officers investigating a burglary in Locking are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

At some point between 6pm and 10pm on Thursday 18 December entry was forced to a property in Flowerdown Road in Locking Grove. A small amount of cash was stolen, along with several keys.

Officers attended and carried out initial investigative work in the area, including a review of CCTV footage and house-to-house enquiries.

They are now urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch.

If you witnessed anything or have any CCTV footage that could help our investigation please call 101 using the reference number 5225355518.