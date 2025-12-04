Witness appeal after collision in Bath

Officers investigating a collision in Bath are appealing for witnesses.

At around 5am on Saturday 29 November, officers responded to a collision on Upper Bristol Road, where a bus collided with street furniture.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or have dashcam or CCTV footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5225335223.