Witness appeal after collision in Bath
Officers investigating a collision in Bath are appealing for witnesses.
At around 5am on Saturday 29 November, officers responded to a collision on Upper Bristol Road, where a bus collided with street furniture.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or have dashcam or CCTV footage of the moments leading up to the collision.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225335223, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.