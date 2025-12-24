Witness appeal after man assaulted

We’re appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward after a man was assaulted following a collision in the Fishponds area of Bristol earlier this month.

At 1.18pm on Sunday 7 December we were called to the collision involving a moped and a Ford car on Royate Hill.

Officers attended and found a man with a head wound which is believed to have been sustained during an altercation.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged home to continue his recovery.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent, He has since been released on police bail.

As part of our investigation, officers are now urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

If you can help, please call 101, using the reference number 5225343347.