Witness appeal after man punched

We’re appealing for witnesses after an incident in Bath in which a man was punched in the face.

At about 1.30pm on Thursday 27 November, the victim, a man in his 70s, was walking on Frome Road near Tesco Express when he was punched after an altercation.

The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The offender has been described as a white man, aged in his 50s or 60s, about 5ft 7ins tall and as wearing a hooded jacket at the time of the incident. He was also riding an e-scooter.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information you think could help our investigation, please call 101 using the reference number 5225333422.