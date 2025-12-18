Witness appeal after pub incident left man seriously injured

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information following an incident at a Bridgwater pub which left a man with serious injuries.

A man, in his mid-twenties, was taken to hospital after an altercation at a pub in High Street at around 11.55pm on Friday 12 December.

The victim suffered a laceration to the ear which needed treatment. The suspect has been described as a white man, with dark hair and short facial hair, who was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms, and black footwear.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out, and we are now appealing for anybody who was in the bar at around that time to come forward with information which could assist our enquiries.

A man, 32, has been arrested on suspicion of assault by beating and assault causing grievous bodily harm while investigations continue. He has since been bailed until Monday 5 January.

Anybody with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting 5225348523 or complete our online appeals form.