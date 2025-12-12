Witness appeal after serious injury collision in car park

We are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a serious head injury after being involved in a collision with a car in Nailsea.

A car pulled out of a bay in a supermarket car park on High Street and collided with a man, in his early fifties. He fell to the ground and banged his head at around 6pm on Thursday 4 December.

He initially went home but after becoming unwell, he attended hospital where he is receiving treatment for a fractured skull.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out, and we are now appealing for any witnesses, or those with dashcam footage of the incident, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5225346934.