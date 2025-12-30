Witness appeal after woman injured in dog attack

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information after a woman suffered a fractured wrist during an attack by two dogs in Bridgwater on Christmas Day (25 December).

A woman, who is in her late-sixties, was walking her dog away from Victoria Park when it was attacked by two others at the junction of Coleridge Green and Coleridge Road between 5.15pm-5.30pm.

The attack left the woman’s dog with a puncture wound and caused her to fall, which resulted in her dislocating and fracturing her right wrist. She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged to continue her recovery at home.

A man was reported to have been walking two Cane Corso-type dogs on a lead, before they broke free, with a young female who managed to retrieve them. They then left the scene and headed back through Victoria Park.

The man has been described as tall and thin, wearing a parka-style coat with a fur-lined hood and the female was described as young with mousey, blonde hair. No more details over their descriptions have been established at this stage.

We are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident or those with information on the keepers of the two offending dogs to come forward. We also understand a man helped the woman after the incident, who may have information which could assist our enquiries.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, and we have been in contact with the victim who has support from family members and friends.

Any witnesses and those with information on the incident are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225362638 or complete our online appeals form.