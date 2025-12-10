Witness appeal after serious collision on A38

We are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious collision on the A38 near Bristol last month to come forward with information.

Enquiries continue into a collision involving a blue Range Rover and a blue Toyota Yaris, at a junction near the Darlington Arms, Redhill, at around 8pm on Wednesday 19 November.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out at the scene and two men, one in his mid-sixties and another in his early-eighties, suffered injuries which were initially believed to be potentially life-threatening.

Their injuries were not as severe as initially feared and have since been discharged from hospital to continue their recovery at their home.

We have carried out enquiries including a trawl of CCTV footage from the area, but we would now like witnesses and those with information who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision, or of the moments immediately before or afterwards, who are asked to call us on 101 quoting crime reference number 5225325397.