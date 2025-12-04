Witnesses sought after assaults in Bristol

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after three men were assaulted in a Bristol park in the past week.

On Sunday (30 November), we received a report at around 1.15am that a man in his forties was attacked by two unknown men in Castle Park.

The victim remains in hospital with injuries to his wrist, back, shoulder and head. They are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

In the early hours of Wednesday 3 December, between 12.30-1.30am, we received a further two reports from men, one in their forties and one in their twenties, reporting two separate assaults.

We do not believe either man required medical treatment.

Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and we remain open-minded about the motive behind these attacks. “We understand matters of this nature can be incredibly distressing to the local community, and for this reason, we have further increased our patrols of Castle Park particularly in the area these attacks have taken place. “These high-visibility patrols will include resources from our mounted, patrol, neighbourhood and other specialist units. “We are engaging with our community groups and leaders and continue to update them and the victims of these assaults as our enquiries progress.”

Descriptions for the suspects are limited due to the time of night, be we believe they are two males, one Black and one white, who both wore balaclavas.

Detectives are also keen to hear from a potential witness who may have seen the first assault on Sunday. He is described by the victim as a man who appeared to be of Indian descent with short hair and in his thirties.

If you witnessed the incident, have any dashcam, mobile or CCTV footage or have any other information which could help us to further our enquiries, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5225336054.