Witnesses sought following collision on A38 near Bristol Airport

We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following a collision near Bristol Airport.

Officers were called at around 6.10pm this evening (Sunday 14 December) following a collision between a motorcyclist and a car on the A38 near the Airport Tavern.

The car, described only as dark coloured, left the scene before police attendance.

The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with injuries which are described as potentially life changing.

The road was initially closed while enquiries were carried out but has since reopened.

We are asking for anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of Bristol Airport between 6-6.20pm and may have witnessed the collision or the moments before or afterwards, to get in touch with us.

We are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage.