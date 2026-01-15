Appeal after death of man on A4174

We’re appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage after a fatal collision on the A4174 in Longwell Green last night, Wednesday 14 January.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Wraxall Road and Marsham Way, just after at 5.20pm on Wednesday 14 January.

Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision with a car. While formal identification has yet to take place, next of kin have been informed, and will be supported.

The road was closed for investigation and vehicle recovery, reopening by 2.40am on Thursday 15 January.

If you have any dashcam footage of that stretch of road between 4.45pm and 5.20pm, or any information which could help us to establish how the man came to be in the road, we’d like to hear from you.