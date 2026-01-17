Appeal after fatal collision at Rode

We’re seeking witnesses and anyone with dashcam or other footage following a fatal collision on the A361 at Rode, near Frome.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 1.45am today, Saturday 17 January at Rode Common, on the junction of the A361 and Rode Hill.

A black BMW travelling towards Trowbridge was in collision with a tree.

Emergency services attended but, sadly, the front seat passenger died at the scene. While formal identification has yet to take place, their next of kin have been informed and will be supported by a specialist family liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them.

Officers arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, after his treatment at hospital. He remains in police custody.

If you have any footage or information which could help the investigation, we’d like to hear from you.