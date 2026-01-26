Appeal after jewellery stolen in burglary
Photos of several pieces of jewellery are being released as part of an investigation into a burglary in Backwell.
At some point between 4pm and 8pm on Friday 21 November, entry has been forced to a home in Rodney Road before the jewellery was stolen.
The items are of significant sentimental value to the victim and officers are working to locate them, as well as the people responsible for their theft.
As part of the investigation, officers have carried out house-to-house enquiries in the surrounding area and carried out a review of available CCTV footage. Crime scene investigators also attended.
Officers are now urging anyone who has seen any of the pictured jewellery to get in touch.
If you have any information, please call 101 using the reference number 5225327589.
