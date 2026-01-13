Appeal after jewellery stolen

Detectives investigating a robbery in the Bedminster area of Bristol last month have released images of a number of distinctive items that were stolen.

The theft took place at 12.55pm on Friday 19 December in East Street, Bedminster when three men entered a shop and stole a number of pieces of jewellery after forcing their way into a display case with a hammer.

Fortunately no one was injured and detectives have arrested a man aged in his 30s on suspicion of robbery. He has since been released on police bail.

The stolen items are distinctive bespoke pieces mostly made from silver, gold fill, and rolled gold (pictured) which officers are trying to locate.

Detectives investigating the theft have been reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house enquiries as they work to identify the people responsible.

They are described as being three white men, two of whom were tall and of average build, with the third being shorter.

If you recognise any of the pieces of jewellery or have any information that may help our investigation, please call 101 using the reference number 5225356034.