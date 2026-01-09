Appeal after objects thrown at moving cars

An investigation is underway after a series of incidents in the Sparkford and South Cadbury area in which objects were thrown at moving vehicles.

Several reports were made to police yesterday afternoon (8 January) following the incidents which took place between 4pm and 4.30pm.

A number of cars and a coach had their windscreens damaged and the window of a house was also smashed after a full glass jar was thrown through it.

Fortunately no injuries have been reported.

The objects are believed to have been thrown from a moving 4×4-type vehicle. It has been described as dark-coloured and as having no registration plate.

Neighbourhood Inspector Rose Green said: “This is incredibly dangerous behaviour which put people at real risk and we’re working to identify the person responsible. “I would urge anyone who has any information about the vehicle or person involved or anyone who has any CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

If you can help, call 101 using the reference number 5226006988.