Appeal for witnesses following assault

We are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Brislington last month.

At around 7.20am on Tuesday 2 December, an unknown male rode past the victim at high-speed on an e-scooter.

When the victim told the male to slow down, the suspect stopped, got off the e-scooter and engaged in a verbal argument with the victim before punching him and knocking him unconscious.

The victim was taken to hospital with a fractured skull. He has since been discharged.

The suspect travelled from the direction of Burger King on Bath Road at around 7.15am and was wearing a distinctive purple coat, with the hood up, and was wearing a backpack.

The suspect then continued down Hampstead Road, where the incident happened, between 7.15-7.25am.

We are asking for anyone with dashcam, doorbell, CCTV or phone footage to come forward, as well as any possible witnesses. If you can help, please call us.