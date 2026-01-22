Appeal for witnesses following assault
We are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Brislington last month.
At around 7.20am on Tuesday 2 December, an unknown male rode past the victim at high-speed on an e-scooter.
When the victim told the male to slow down, the suspect stopped, got off the e-scooter and engaged in a verbal argument with the victim before punching him and knocking him unconscious.
The victim was taken to hospital with a fractured skull. He has since been discharged.
The suspect travelled from the direction of Burger King on Bath Road at around 7.15am and was wearing a distinctive purple coat, with the hood up, and was wearing a backpack.
The suspect then continued down Hampstead Road, where the incident happened, between 7.15-7.25am.
We are asking for anyone with dashcam, doorbell, CCTV or phone footage to come forward, as well as any possible witnesses. If you can help, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225337858, or complete our online appeals form.