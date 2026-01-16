Appeal to trace owners of seized jewellery
We’re trying to identify the rightful owners of suspected stolen jewellery.
Officers seized the mostly boxed items in Bristol on Monday 10 November, but enquiries to date have yet to confirm ownership.
Much of the jewellery, mainly matching earring and pendants set with coloured stones, is in boxes with brand names X-clusive; Fashion Jewellery; I-rich; Emotion Golden Dream and Milano.
The collection also includes a distinctive black and yellow metal bracelet with individual designs on linked plaques.
If you recognise the items, and can prove ownership, please get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225315125, or complete our online appeals form.