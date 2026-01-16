Appeal to trace owners of seized jewellery

We’re trying to identify the rightful owners of suspected stolen jewellery.

Officers seized the mostly boxed items in Bristol on Monday 10 November, but enquiries to date have yet to confirm ownership.

Do you recognise this jewellery?

Much of the jewellery, mainly matching earring and pendants set with coloured stones, is in boxes with brand names X-clusive; Fashion Jewellery; I-rich; Emotion Golden Dream and Milano.

The collection also includes a distinctive black and yellow metal bracelet with individual designs on linked plaques.

Distinctive bracelet with animal designs

If you recognise the items, and can prove ownership, please get in touch.