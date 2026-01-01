Arrests made as officers respond to multiple unlicensed music events

Arrests have been made and sound equipment seized by officers responding to unlicensed music events across Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

Officers have been busy working throughout the night attending several incidents in Aztec West, St Phillips and Purdown, where hundreds of people were found to be in attendance.

Officers blocked off access to prevent more from attending before carrying out proactive action to bring them to a conclusion.

The action taken overnight included:

Aztec West – a member of the public called us at about 10.45pm to report loud music coming from a warehouse and estimated 400-500 people were present. Officers attended and a cordon was put in place to prevent the event growing in size. The majority of people in attendance dispersed by about 3.30am. One person was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including drug-driving, as well as drug possession and supply, and remains in custody. Two vehicles containing sound equipment were also seized.

St Phillips – officers found approximately 400 people in attendance at an industrial site after being called to the location at about 11.15pm. Feeder Road was closed to prevent more people accessing the location. Officers reported that items were thrown at them and their vehicles on surrounding streets. Two arrests were made as a result after the suspects were tracked by a drone operator who was deployed to the scene and enquiries into those crimes are ongoing.

Purdown – an unauthorised music event was reported at approximately 2.25am where an at least 100 people were estimated to be in attendance. Positive engagement with those believed to be involved in organising the event led to the music being turned off and the scene vacated between 4.30-5am.

Superintendent George Headley said: “Additional resources were put in place to enable us to respond swiftly to any unlicensed music events and we’re thankful to those who called us to make us aware of what was happening.

“We know some people accuse of us of trying to stop people from celebrating New Year’s Eve, but that is absolutely not the case. We want people to have a good time; what we don’t want is people’s safety being put at risk.

“Last night several people who attended these events at unsuitable and potentially dangerous locations ending up requiring medical treatment, either for injuries they sustained or in some cases suspected drug-related illnesses.

“Throwing items at police officers and driving while under the influence of drugs is also totally unacceptable, and something the public would expect us to take a strong stance against.

“Officers’ hard work throughout the night means those suspected of committing crimes find themselves starting 2026 by waking up to the very real and sobering prospect of being investigated and prosecuted.”