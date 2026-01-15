Bristol man jailed for drug offences

*** Issued on behalf of South West Regional Organised Crime Unit ***

A man from Bristol who pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including the importation of 24 kilos of cannabis, has been jailed.

Jamie Ivers age 34 of Field Road, St George, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 8 January and was sentenced to three years and nine months having pleaded guilty to seven offences:

Being concerned in the importation of cannabis Possession with intent to supply cannabis Possession of criminal property – namely cash Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place – zombie-style machete Assaulting an emergency worker Dangerous driving Perverting the course of justice

Ivers was arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) which linked him to packages containing a total of 24 kilos of cannabis, with a street value of £200,000, being imported from the United States between May and November 2025. At the time he was also being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police for dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

SWROCU officers executed warrants at three addresses connected to Ivers – two in Field Road and one in Craftes Court in Speedwell, which Ivers used as a stash house.