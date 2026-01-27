CCTV appeal after Bristol city centre disorder

CCTV images are being released of five people detectives want to speak to as part of an investigation into disorder in Bristol city centre last month.

At 9.30pm on Tuesday 13 December, we were called to reports of a number of people fighting in Bordeaux Quay.

Several people sustained injuries during the incident, although thankfully none of them were serious.

Attending officers arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, assaulting an emergency worker, and criminal damage to property. He has since been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

Detectives are working to identify a number of other people they want to speak to in connection with the incident. They are described as white and being aged approximately in their 30s or 40s.

If you recognise any of the men pictured below, call 101 using the reference number 5225350339.