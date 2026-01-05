CCTV appeal after burglary at Bristol bar

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the two men in these CCTV images in relation to a burglary investigation in Bristol.

Damaged was caused and several items were stolen during a break-in at a bar in Corn Street between 5am-5.40am on Sunday 5 October.

We are now appealing to the public to help us identify the two men, pictured, as we believe they may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The first is described as a white male, of slim build with light brown hair, who is wearing a light grey and white sweatshirt with its hood up, a black face covering, black trainers with a white sole, and a black rucksack. He has what appears to be a pair of scissors in his right hand.

The second is also described as a white male, of slim build, who appears taller than the first, with short red hair and a beard. He is wearing black jogging bottoms with a white stripe down the side of the legs, a white T-shirt, and a blue jacket.

CCTV enquiries have been conducted, intelligence checks have been carried out, statements have been taken, and we have maintained contact with the victim. There are lines of enquiry to follow while investigations continue.

Anybody with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225279363 or complete our online appeals form.