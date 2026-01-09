CCTV appeal after car stolen during burglary

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the two individuals pictured in connection with a burglary investigation in Bridgwater.

A house in Teasel Path, Bridgwater, was broken into before car keys and a blue Skoda Octavia were stolen at around 6.20am on Wednesday 7 January.

A purse, cash, bank cards and a driving license were also stolen, and we believe the two people pictured in this CCTV image may hold information which could assist our enquiries.

The two people pictured are believed to be young men, wearing black balaclavas and light-coloured tracksuits, but no further details on their descriptions have been established at this time.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, and we are in contact with the victim.

PC Alice Rimes-Bowen, officer in the case, said: “We are aware of discussion on social media about door handles to other addresses in the Wilstock area being tried, and we would urge people to report such incidents to us, so we are aware of the scale of the issue. “We are aware of the impact burglaries can have on people, not just in terms of the financial and sentimental terms, but also the psychological effect they can have. “We are now appealing to witnesses, those with information on the incident or those involved, and anybody who may have dashcam or doorbell footage immediately before or after the incident, to contact us.”

