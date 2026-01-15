CCTV appeal after man exposed himself to teenager

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information relating to an incident where a man exposed himself to a teenaged girl in Weston-super-Mare.

A man, in his mid-twenties, was riding a small black bicycle when he approached the girl before committing the offence on Lyndhurst Road, between the junctions for Moorland Road and Southend Road, at about 5pm on Friday 19 December.

The man was described as white, with a ginger/brown heard, who was wearing a blue jacket, and what was suspected to be a high-visibility vest over his clothing. No more details have been established over his description.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been conducted, but we are now asking for further assistance and request any businesses and residents to review any other CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage from Lyndhurst Road and Moorland Road, as well as from any connected streets, from around 5pm.

The victim has been offered access to any support services she feels she may benefit from while investigation continue.

Neighbourhood inspector Lee Kerslake said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation into this appalling incident and while it will come as a concern to the community, we would like to assure residents offences of this nature remain rare in this area. “While the victim did not come to any physical harm, she has understandably been left distressed by the incident, and we have ensured appropriate support has been put in place for her. “We now want to identify any outstanding enquiries and are specifically seeking any footage that may show a male matching the description in the area, which could be extremely valuable to the investigation.”

Call us on 101 quoting reference 5225356381 or complete our online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court nor must speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.