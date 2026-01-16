CCTV appeal after sexual assault

CCTV images have today been released of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Cadbury Heath last month.

At about 4pm on Monday 1 December, the victim, aged in her mid-teens, was walking in Tower Road South when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her. The man then ran off in the direction of Cadbury Heath Skatepark.

He is described as being of mixed heritage, aged approximately in his twenties or thirties and of medium build. He had short black hair which was slightly curly. At the time of the incident he was wearing glasses, a cream jumper and white trainers.

Officers have been working to identify the man and have been reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house enquiries as part of their investigation.

PC Yestin Penalosa, the investigating officer, said: “We fully recognise how concerning incidents of this nature are. While they are very rare, we are treating this incredibly seriously and working to identify the man responsible. “The victim is being supported by officers and we continue to keep her – and her family updated – as our investigation progresses. “We hope that someone might recognise the man in these images and would urge anyone who does to get in contact with us.”

If you have any information that may help our investigation, please call 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5225337593.