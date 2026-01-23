CCTV appeal after theft at cash machine in Bristol

We are appealing for information which could help us identify the two men pictured as part of our enquiries into a theft at a cash machine in Bristol city centre.

A woman, in her twenties, was using a machine to deposit a significant amount of cash when the offence happened at a bank in George White Street at around 4.15pm on Friday 9 January.

Two men involved in the theft of the cash were reported to have used distraction techniques to cancel the transaction and steal the money before leaving the scene, causing great distress to the victim.

We would now like to identify the two men, pictured, who we believe may hold information which could assist our enquiries. The first is described as white, aged between 30-35, of large build, who was wearing a black beanie hat, a black puffer-style jacket, black jogging bottoms, and black and white trainers.

The second man pictured is described as having light brown skin, aged between 25-30, of slim build, with short dark hair, who was also wearing a black puffer-style jacket, dark trousers, and white trainers.

We have carried out CCTV enquiries, intelligence checks, and have maintained contact with the victim while the investigation continues, but we are now at a stage where we are appealing to the public for their support in identifying the two individuals pictured.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 5226007906 or complete our online appeals form.