CCTV appeal after assault at Bristol bar

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this CCTV image as part of enquiries into an assault at a bar in Bristol.

A man, in his thirties, was assaulted at a bar in Bordeaux Quay at around midnight on Friday 12 December.

He was leaving the toilet area of the venue when he was punched several times to the face, pushed to the floor and kicked, before members of the public intervened.

The victim suffered cuts to his head, bruising and a black eye, marks to his face, bruising to his body, and a blooded and swollen nose, but did not require hospital treatment.

We would now like to identify the man, in the picture, who we believe may hold information which could assist our enquiries. He is described as mixed heritage, around 6ft tall, of medium build, aged between 25 and 30, and is wearing a bucket hat, black trousers and a black jacket.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we are now appealing for anybody with information on the man in the image to contact us.

Call 101 quoting reference number 5225341331 or complete our online appeals form.