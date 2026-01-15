CCTV appeal in connection with assault

We are issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with our enquiries into an assault in Taunton.

A man, in his thirties, was punched to the face in the entrance to a convenience store on East Reach at around 11am on Monday 22 December.

The victim intervened when another male became aggressive towards a woman in the store and was subsequently assaulted. He suffered jaw pain, a headache and dizziness, but did not require hospital treatment.

CCTV enquiries have been conducted, and witness statements have been taken, while investigations continue.

We are now at the stage where we would like the public to help us identify the man, pictured, who we believe may hold information which could assist our enquiries.

Anybody with information on his identity is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225358473 or complete our online appeals form.