Dashcam appeal following death of man on A38

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information relating to an incident on the A38 which resulted in the death of a pedestrian this morning to come forward.

A man was found critically injured by a member of the public on the A38 Bridgwater Road, Winscombe, between Fox Lane and Fullers Lane, at around 12.10am this morning (Friday 30 January).

A man in his mid-fifties sadly died of his injuries at the scene and his next of kin have been informed. The road remains closed while investigations continue.

Officers remain at the scene of the incident alongside other emergency services and intelligence checks have been carried out.

We are in the early stages of an investigation to establish what happened. At this stage it is unclear how the man sustained his injuries and are keeping an open mind whether it was potentially a result of a collision with a vehicle and the driver failed to stop.

We are therefore appealing to any witnesses and those with information which could assist our enquiries to come forward.

We would particularly like to hear from any drivers who may have been in the area at the time with relevant dashcam footage, between 11.45pm and 12.20am this morning, to come forward.

We would also like to hear from anybody who saw anything suspicious at the time of the incident, or in the moments immediately before or afterwards, to contact us.

Anybody who can assist with our investigation is urged to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5226026947.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court nor must speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.