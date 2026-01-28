Dog seized by police after incident in Staple Hill

We have seized a dog which bit three members of the public in South Gloucestershire.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the incident being reported in Clarence Road, Staple Hill, at around 8.35am yesterday (Tuesday 27 January).

The dog, a large German Shepherd, was safely secured in a resident’s garden and is now in police possession. The three adult members of the public who were bitten by the dog suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

While a German Shepherd is not listed as one of the banned dog breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act, an investigation has launched into an offence of a dog being dangerously out of control and the owner is assisting us with our enquiries and has surrendered ownership of the dog.

Neighbourhood Inspector Barny Mabbett said: “Incidents like this are rare, and, fortunately, on this occasion the members of the public involved sustained only minor injuries. “This serves as an important reminder for dog owners to ensure their pets are properly secured within their premises and to consider the use of muzzles if there are any concerns about how a dog may react around other animals or members of the public.”

Anybody who was bitten but has not yet come forward, anybody else with information or those with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage are asked to contact us on 101 quoting 5226024038 or complete our online appeals form.