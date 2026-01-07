Drug dealer jailed for supplying ‘vast’ amounts of cocaine
A dealer who supplied cocaine worth more than £1million with more drugs found in his car and home has been jailed for eight years.
Alex O’Gorman, 27, of Woodside Drive, Newbridge, Wales, was identified as having supplied a woman with multiple 1kg blocks of cocaine, which were found in the boot of a car stopped by officers in Weston-super-Mare in January 2024.
The female in the car was convicted and jailed for a drugs supply offence in March 2025, but investigators were able to uncover evidence showing O’Gorman had supplied the woman with the haul of cocaine, as well as a further 10kg of the same drug in October 2023.
Officers arrested O’Gorman in February 2025 and on searching his vehicle found a black bag containing snap bags of cocaine, and a further bag in a bedroom, also containing cocaine, totalling more than 1.36kg and worth around £108,800. They also found scales, deal bags, gloves, a quantity of bank notes and a knuckle duster.
O’Gorman admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court earlier today (Wednesday 7 January) to the prison term.
Det Ch Insp Ben Lavender, deputy head of the serious and organised crime team, said: “Alex O’Gorman is a drug-dealer responsible for supplying a vast amount of cocaine into our area and we’re pleased he’s been brought to justice for his crimes.
“Through meticulous enquiries, we were able to link him to the haul found in the back of the car stopped in Weston-super-Mare, as well as an earlier supply of cocaine the year before.
“The fact he was found to have further large quantities of the drug in his possession when he was arrested shows he was continuing to pursue an illicit career out of supplying this dangerous substance.”