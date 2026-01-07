Drug dealer jailed for supplying ‘vast’ amounts of cocaine

A dealer who supplied cocaine worth more than £1million with more drugs found in his car and home has been jailed for eight years.

Alex O’Gorman, 27, of Woodside Drive, Newbridge, Wales, was identified as having supplied a woman with multiple 1kg blocks of cocaine, which were found in the boot of a car stopped by officers in Weston-super-Mare in January 2024.

The female in the car was convicted and jailed for a drugs supply offence in March 2025, but investigators were able to uncover evidence showing O’Gorman had supplied the woman with the haul of cocaine, as well as a further 10kg of the same drug in October 2023.

Officers arrested O’Gorman in February 2025 and on searching his vehicle found a black bag containing snap bags of cocaine, and a further bag in a bedroom, also containing cocaine, totalling more than 1.36kg and worth around £108,800. They also found scales, deal bags, gloves, a quantity of bank notes and a knuckle duster.

O’Gorman admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court earlier today (Wednesday 7 January) to the prison term.