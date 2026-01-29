Everything you need to know about the blank firer amnesty this February 

An amnesty for the surrender of five top-venting blank firers (TVBFs) is taking place between Monday 2 February and Friday 27 February in England and Wales.

The guns are prohibited under the Firearms Act 1968 as they can be readily converted into dangerous weapons. After the amnesty period, anybody found in possession of these blank firers could face up to 10 years in prison.

The Italian models subject to the amnesty are:

8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 92 blank-firing self-loading pistol

8mm PAK Bruni BBM New Police blank-firing self-loading pistol

8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 96 blank-firing self-loading pistol

8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model ‘GAP’ blank-firing self-loading pistol

.380R (9mmK) PAK Bruni BBM ME Ranger single-action blank-firing revolver

If you possess one of these firearms and surrender it to the police during the amnesty in February, you will not be prosecuted nor required to provide personal details, if you prefer not to. This is your opportunity to dispose of it safely without criminal consequences.

What is a top-venting blank firer (TVBF)?

A blank-firing gun is a device that has the appearance of a firearm but fires blank ammunition (i.e. it does not have a projectile component like a bullet). This is because its barrel is obstructed in some way. When ammunition is fired, a flame, smoke and gases are produced that need to escape, and this happens via a vent (a hole or slot) on the top of the barrel of a TVBF.

How can I surrender my TVBF safely?

When transporting your TVBF to a police enquiry office:

Carry it in a bag or box out of public sight

Make a specific journey solely for the purpose of handing it in, so you are not carrying the item in public longer than necessary

Upon arrival, please make clear to the enquiry officer you are there to hand in a firearm before presenting it to them. They will be aware of the correct procedure for accepting the gun.

Where do I surrender my TVBF?

You are strongly encouraged to hand in your TVBF at one of the following Avon and Somerset police stations:

If you cannot attend one of the sites listed above, please take the firearm to your nearest police station. Ensure you check opening hours before you visit.

What are the consequences of surrendering an already converted TVBF?

Converted blank firers that are capable of firing a projectile do not fall under the true definition of a ‘blank firer’. This means they will not fall under February’s TVBF amnesty but can still be handed in under our standard firearm surrender procedures.

The police have an obligation to investigate serious crime so, while amnesty is provided at point of surrender for these weapons, we will continue to investigate the history of the firearm to identify any prior use in crime. If the use/misuse of the firearm prior to surrender is proven, you will not be protected from prosecution.

Will I receive compensation?

No compensation will be paid by the government for any TVBFs handed in during (or prior to) the surrender period. This is because readily convertible blank firers are already illegal and contrary to current legislation.

Haven’t TVBFs already been prohibited?

In February 2025 an amnesty was held for Turkish-made TVBFs from the brands Retay, Ekol, Ceonic and Blow. This was following testing of these models on behalf of law enforcement. Subsequent testing of the Italian-made Bruni TVBFs has established that certain models are also readily convertible.

Is UK legislation changing?

No. The weapons are prohibited under the Firearms Act 1968 as they can be readily converted using common household tools, and without specialist skill on the part of the person carrying out the conversion (as defined in the Firearms Act 1982). This means they have been illegal since 1982.

Why were TVBFs openly on sale until 2025 if they have been illegal since 1982?

TVBFs have been available in the UK for a long time, but it is only in the last four years that significant numbers of these blank firers started to be imported to and sold in the UK. Among these, increasing numbers have been seized in criminal circumstances.

Recent forensic testing has proven that the five Bruni models (listed above) are readily convertible and therefore illegal.

Importers and retailers have been informed and instructed to cease trading these models. Border Force will seize any further importations.

Is there a defence to a charge of possession of an illegal weapon?

The weapons have been openly on sale in the UK for some time, and have had some legitimate uses – including race starting, bird scaring and gun dog training.

Section 1(5) of the Firearms Act 1982 states that if the owner does not have reasonable grounds to suspect the weapon is readily convertible, they can offer it as a defence. However, once February’s amnesty concludes, this defence may no longer be successful.

Can I hand in other firearms during this amnesty?

Yes, but the amnesty only applies to top-venting blank firers in their original form. If you have unwanted firearms or ammunition, you can still hand them into your local police station as per normal surrender procedures.