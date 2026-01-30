Four-year jail sentence for drug dealer

A 33-year-old man has been jailed for four years for running a drugs line in Bristol.

Scott Collins, of Knowle West, was sentenced on Thursday (29 January) after a police investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, heroin, and weapons.

It followed a police investigation which began after officers were made aware of text messages being circulated by him advertising the sale of drugs in south Bristol.

He was arrested in October 2025 by officers in the neighbourhood team. Officers then seized drugs, an extendable baton, a knuckleduster, and drugs paraphernalia from his home.

Collins was subsequently charged with the following offences:

Being concerned in the supply of heroin

Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine

Possession with intent to supply heroin

Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine

Two counts of possession of an offensive weapon

He pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court earlier this week.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Darrell Boothroyd said: “We are committed to identifying the people behind the sale of illegal drugs in our communities and making sure they are brought to justice. “Drug dealers like Scott Collins cause substantial harm, preying on vulnerable people for their own gain. “I’m pleased to see the court hand down this sentence which reflects the harm he is responsible for.”

If you suspect someone is dealing drugs in your area, please report it to us, either by calling 101 or through our website at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use/