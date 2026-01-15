Human remains found in search for missing man

There is 1 related update to this story 13 January 2026:Dashcam sought in missing person investigation

Human remains have been discovered during searches by specialist officers involved in our investigation into the disappearance of 40-year-old Craig Hurcombe.

They were located in the Gurney Slade area late last night (Wednesday 14 January) and the searches continue.

While formal identification is yet to take place, we have informed Craig’s next of kin who are being supported by specialist officers.

Following this development, we are now treating this investigation as a murder inquiry and have one man still in custody.

Craig was last seen in the Gurney Slade area at around 6.20pm on Thursday 1 January, and was reported missing at 10.45am on Saturday 10 January to our colleagues at Wiltshire Police. The investigation was transferred to us on Monday (12 January).

The area we are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

In the late hours of Monday evening, we arrested a man in his forties on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this time.

We are continuing to appeal to anyone with dashcam footage from Roemead Road, Roemead Lane, Simbriss Road, Pound Lane, Galley Batch Lane, and Golf Links Lane (area shown in map above) from between 6pm on Thursday 1 January until 2am on Friday 2 January, to contact us.

We are also appealing for people with dashcam footage in Roemead Road from 11pm Monday 30 December 2025 until 2am on Tuesday 31 December to contact us.

Craig Hurcombe

Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Andy Pritchard said: “The family of Craig Hurcombe have been informed of the discovery, and it is impossible to comprehend the pain they will be feeling. Our thoughts are with them, and we will continue to provide them with updates and support through our specially-trained officers. “We ask people to respect Craig’s loved ones’ privacy during this incredibly difficult time. “The Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) are leading on this investigation and will continue to work through the day and night to establish the facts of this case. The formal identification process has not yet been completed, and a post-mortem examination will also be conducted in due course. “There will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days, and we urge anyone with concerns to please speak to us, however we’d like to reassure people we are not aware of there being any increased risk to public safety. “We will continue to provide updates to the public as our investigation progresses.”

We have utilised several specialist teams during our searches – including search dogs, drones, forensic and CCTV and digital investigators – and this has been overseen by the MCIT.

CCTV, forensic, and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, and we would like to speak to drivers of several vehicles which were seen in these areas at those estimated times.

Due to the circumstances of this investigation, we have made our Professional Standards Department aware.