Investigation into death of man in Bristol

Detectives are investigating the death of a man after a body was found in the St Judes area of Bristol on Saturday 3 January.

At 2.17pm, officers carrying out enquiries as part of a missing person investigation found a man deceased inside a flat in Wade Street.

While formal identification has yet to be completed, the deceased is believed to be a man aged in his forties. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

A forensic post-mortem examination was completed on Sunday but the findings were inconclusive. Further tests are now being carried out to establish the man’s cause of death.

Two men, aged 43 and 61, were arrested on Saturday and have since been released on police bail.

Neighbourhood Inspector John Shaddick said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time. We are making sure they are supported and will continue to keep them updated. “While our investigation is still at an early stage we do believe him to be the person officers were trying to locate as part of the missing person investigation. “The man was reported missing to the police on Monday 29 December having not returned to his flat since Saturday 27 December. He was found in another flat by officers on Saturday 3 January after a review of CCTV footage. “A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is routine in these circumstances.”

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please call 101 using reference number 5226001884. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or through its website.