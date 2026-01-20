Man arrested in connection with terrorism offence – Bristol

*** Press release issued on behalf of Counter Terrorism South East ***

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) arrested a man in Bristol today in connection with a terrorism offence.

A 21-year-old man from Bristol was arrested earlier on suspicion of attempting to join a proscribed organisation (Daesh), contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The operation, led by CTPSE, was supported by officers from Avon and Somerset Police and Counter Terrorism Policing South West.

People in the Horfield area of the city may notice an increased police presence while the investigation is ongoing.

Due to a suspicious item found inside a residential property during search activity, officers have cordoned off the area as a precaution while the item is assessed.

Chief Inspector Keith Smith, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “We appreciate arrests of this nature can cause concern in the local community, but we’d like to reassure everybody this was part of a pre-planned operation by our colleagues at Counter Terrorism Policing South East. “To ensure the public’s safety a cordon is now in place around a property while an object is assessed. A small number of people in nearby properties have been asked to leave their homes as a precaution. “We appreciate the local community’s understanding while police activity takes place. If anyone has any concerns or information you think may be relevant, please don’t hesitate to speak to us.”

The arrested man remains in police custody.