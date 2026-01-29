Man charged after drugs warrant

A 59-year-old man has been charged and appeared in court after a drugs warrant was executed in the Southville area of Bristol earlier this week.

Whitfield Griffiths, of Southville, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 27 January after charges of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (crack cocaine) and possession of criminal property were authorised.

He was released on conditional police bail to attend Bristol Crown Court on Friday 6 March.

It followed a warrant executed at a flat in Catherine Mead on Monday (26 January) where a quantity of crack cocaine and cash were seized.