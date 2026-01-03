Man charged after police drug search in Glastonbury

Police searches this week have culminated in a man being charged to attend court.

Geraint Christopher, from Glastonbury, has been charged with one count each of possession of a class B drug (cannabis) with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

The 58-year-old, of Ridgeway Gardens, has been remanded to attend Taunton Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday 3 January).

