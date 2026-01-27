*** Press release issued on behalf of Counter Terrorism Policing South East ***

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) has charged a man in connection with a terrorism offence.

Mohammed Mohamoud, of Francombe Grove, Bristol, was charged yesterday (Monday 26 January) with preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Mohamoud, aged 21, was arrested in the Horfield area of Bristol on Tuesday 20 January. He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 27 January).