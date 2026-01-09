Man charged with being drunk on aircraft

A man has been charged with a number of offences following an investigation into an incident during a flight to Bristol Airport.

Stephen Blofield, from Haverfordwest, has been charged with being drunk on an aircraft, using threatening / abusive language to crew and failing to comply with commanders’ instructions.

It relates to an incident onboard a flight from Krakow to Bristol on Tuesday 11 November.

The 61-year-old has been released on bail. He is due to appear at North Somerset Courthouse on Tuesday 24 February.