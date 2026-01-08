Man jailed after admitting rape

A man has been handed a 12-year prison sentence after admitting raping a woman in a Taunton park.

The attack happened between 11pm on Friday 10 and 5am on Saturday 11 October 2025, in Victoria Park.

Police issued an appeal for information on Sunday 12 October, and made an arrest the same day.

Manoj Chinthathira, 29, of Wilfred Road, Taunton, entered guilty pleas to two counts of rape at a hearing on 28 November 2025, and was remanded into custody.

Today, Thursday 8 January, he was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at Worle, to a 12-year jail term for each offence, to run concurrently, after allowing a reduction for his guilty plea.

His Honour Judge Stephen Climie said Chinthathira would be deported after serving 50 per cent of his sentence.

Chinthathira expressed his remorse and shame, and hung his head.

Manoj Chinthathira had approached the woman – a stranger to him – in the street after noticing that she seemed upset.

Police enquiries established that he bought beer from a nearby shop and plied the woman, aged in her thirties, with alcohol, at first chatting with her in a friendly way.

Nearby security cameras captured the chilling moment he told the woman he was going to rape her, and the terrified woman repeatedly begging “please don’t”.

Officer in the case DC Amanda Johnson said: “This is a disturbing case in which a man has targeted a vulnerable woman. Manoj Chinthathira saw a woman who was in distress. He bought alcohol and took her to a secluded bench in the park. While he at first seemed to be friendly, it seems clear his behaviour was planned and predatory. During the sustained assault she was in fear for her life. “When confronted with his crime, he initially denied it, but the evidence was so compelling he was forced to enter a guilty plea in court. I would like to recognise the woman for resolutely supporting an investigation which has taken someone who poses a clear risk to women and girls off our streets. I must also thank the members of the public who helped the victim, and those who came forward with information after our initial appeal.”