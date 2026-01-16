Man jailed for leaving man with ‘horrific’ injuries in bottle attack

A man has been jailed for leaving another with permanent scarring after attacking him with a wine bottle during an incident at a convenience store in Taunton.

Christopher Cornish, 35, of no fixed abode, Taunton, was carrying out a theft at a store in East Street before his victim intervened on the evening of Monday 18 August.

Cornish pleaded guilty to section 18 grievous bodily harm, intent to resist arrest and theft and was jailed for four years and six months at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at Worle, on Wednesday 14 January.

The victim, a man in his fifties, detained Cornish while he was carrying out a theft in the store, before he was struck with force to the neck with a glass bottle, causing it to smash.

Cornish then continued to attack the victim with a second bottle, by striking him to the forehead, causing him to lose consciousness and a significant amount of blood.

Police and paramedics were on the scene within minutes of the reported attack, and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries, including deep wounds to the neck and forehead, resulting in permanent scarring.

The victim required 16 stitches, 10 hours of hospital treatment and a 90-minute operation, but he has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home and we have maintained contact with him throughout the investigation.