Man jailed for online child sex offences

A “dangerous” 42-year-old man from Bristol who committed more than a dozen online sex offences against children has been handed an extended 17-year prison sentence.

Adam Pugh, of Southmead, admitted the offences and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 14 January.

Avon and Somerset Police’s investigation began in October 2025 after potential offences were identified by another agency.

Their referral identified indecent messages and images being shared by Pugh with a profile purporting to belong to a 13-year-old girl.

The account was traced to his home and Pugh was then arrested by detectives in Avon and Somerset Police’s Internet Child Abuse Team.

His home was searched by specialist officers who uncovered a number of mobile phones being used by Pugh, in breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order he was subject to.

Adam Pugh, 42, of Southmead in Bristol

A review of these phones uncovered further indecent communications made by Pugh and indecent images of children.

He was later charged before pleading guilty to the following 15 offences, which were committed between August and October 2025:

Two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child

Two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child

One count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

Three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child

One count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child

One count of publishing an obscene article

One count of attempting to arrange an offence of sexual activity with a child

One count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity

Three counts of breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order

At Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 14 January, Pugh was handed an initial nine-year prison sentence which was extended by a further eight years to a total of 17 years.

Extended sentences can be imposed by judges where an offender is deemed to be dangerous and further protection for the public from their harm is required.