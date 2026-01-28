Man jailed for Yeovil burglary and bike theft
A burglar has been jailed for more than two years after breaking into a house in Yeovil.
Gary Conquer pleaded guilty to committing the offence in the Abbey Manor Park area.
The 54-year-old was identified after CCTV enquiries were carried out after the burglary that happened overnight on 8-9 October.
Conquer, of no fixed abode, was arrested a couple of weeks later and charged with burglary.
At Taunton Crown Court on Friday 23 January he received a prison sentence of 876 days and also asking for one bicycle theft to be taken into consideration.
PC Jim Card, officer in the case, said: “Conquer broke into the house late at night and committed the crime while the occupant was asleep.
“He forced his way into the property and made off with a rucksack containing a wallet belonging to the victim.
“The impact of a burglary on any victim can be substantial, and we welcome the fact he has received a prison sentence of almost two-and-a-half years.”
To help make sure your home is secure, please visit the advice on our website: Ensure your property is secure | Avon and Somerset Police