Man jailed for Yeovil burglary and bike theft

A burglar has been jailed for more than two years after breaking into a house in Yeovil.

Gary Conquer pleaded guilty to committing the offence in the Abbey Manor Park area.

The 54-year-old was identified after CCTV enquiries were carried out after the burglary that happened overnight on 8-9 October.

Conquer, of no fixed abode, was arrested a couple of weeks later and charged with burglary.

At Taunton Crown Court on Friday 23 January he received a prison sentence of 876 days and also asking for one bicycle theft to be taken into consideration.