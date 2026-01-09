Man to be sentenced for Boxing Day burglary

A man has pleaded guilty to burgling a business in Bath on Boxing Day.

Robert Jenkins, 53, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to non-dwelling burglary at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 31 December.

Jenkins has been remanded in custody until he is due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 28 January.

Jenkins’ was charged in connection with a break-in at a business in Princess Street where cash was stolen on Friday 26 December. CCTV from the scene shows a second person involved, and investigations continue.

The business owner returned on 27 December to find entry to the premises had been forced and that the intruders carried out an untidy search of a ground floor office and basement.